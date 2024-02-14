Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 9x NBA All-Star's status (February 14)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will look to maintain their winning momentum when they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. The Lakers have won two in a row and are trying to solidify their place within the play-in spots. They are part of a four-team race (Lakers, Jazz, Warriors, Rockets) for the final two play-in spots.

The 17-time NBA champions have yet to release their official injury report for Wednesday's game, but Anthony Davis is expected to be available. The nine-time All-Star helped the Lakers rally past the Detroit Pistons in their first game of a back-to-back set.

Davis had 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and six blocks, as the Lakers moved to 29-26 in the West and are 2.5 games ahead of the Jazz, who have a 26-28 record.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has missed only four games this season and this has been great news for the LA Lakers. Davis has dealt with injuries to his hip, adductor, abductor, ankle and Achilles, but none of these injuries cost him any significant time.

Davis averages 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 51 appearances on 55.4% efficiency from the field.

Anthony Davis' stats vs Utah Jazz

Anthony Davis has faced the Utah Jazz 32 times in the regular season during his NBA career. He averages 21.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists vs the Jazz.

How to watch the LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game?

The LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz game will take place at Delta Center Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Tipoff time is 9 pm EST. International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, while KJZZ and Sectrum Sportsnet will broadcast the game for local fans.

This is the third time the two franchises will meet this season. The series is tied at one game apiece, and whoever wins this one will win the season series as well.

"We lost last time in Utah. I didn't shoot the ball extremely well. We owe these guys, and we want to go finish the pre-All-Star-break (schedule) the right way," Davis said, via NBA.com, as the Jazz defeated the Lakers at home a month ago (132-125). The Lakers had dominated Utah in the first matchup back in November (131-99).

This will be the last game for the LA franchise before the one-week All-Star break. The Lakers will return to action next Feb. 22, when they take on the Golden State Warriors.

On the other hand, the Jazz, who have lost eight of their past 12, will take on the Warriors on Thursday to complete their back-to-back set before the All-Star break.

