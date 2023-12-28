Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 28)

Anthony Edwards is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. During Tuesday's 129-106 loss to the OKC Thunder, Edwards delivered a standout performance, concluding the game with 25 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and a steal in 34 minutes.

Despite the defeat, Edwards demonstrated versatility by leading the Minnesota Timberwolves in scoring, rebounds, and assists. His balanced contribution is noteworthy, and he has showcased consistent excellence, scoring 25 or more points in six consecutive games.

Moreover, Edwards has accrued at least 25 points, five assists and rebounds in five straight games, highlighting his impactful and well-rounded contributions on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards endured a right hip contusion following a fall in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The incident occurred when he landed on his right side after attempting a dunk, visibly wincing in pain. Edwards ultimately exited the game with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter due to the injury.

Despite the injury, the Timberwolves have encouraged Edwards to not take rest days even if he feels not 100%. Edwards has sometimes been known to favor his hip during games but has contributed effectively.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs. the Dallas Mavericks

In the nine games played against the Mavericks in his career, Anthony Edwards has averaged 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. His shooting accuracy against the Mavericks has been remarkable, boasting a 45.2% field goal percentage and a respectable 37.8% from beyond the arc.

On February 13, Edwards stood out, scoring his highest point total in a game against the Mavericks with an impressive 32 points.

Anthony Edwards shines for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has been a critical player in the team's success, showcasing impressive performance in various games. In the December 23 game against the Sacramento Kings, he scored 34 points, contributing to the Timberwolves' 110-98 victory.

Throughout the season, Edwards has consistently displayed excellence, averaging 25 points, 5.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a good start to the 2023-24 season, with a record of 22-7, placing them at the top of the Northwest Division and the Western Conference.