Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves guard's status for Game 3 (May 10)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not mentioned Anthony Edwards on their injury report, and he is set to be available for the highly anticipated Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Denver Nuggets face an uphill battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves. No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 hole in the playoffs. The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, will need a Herculean effort to turn the tide against the scorching Timberwolves. Minnesota dominated the paint in Game 2, outscoring Denver 52-34 inside. In a moment of frustration, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray tossed an object onto the court during play, but surprisingly avoided suspension from the league.

The Minnesota Timberwolves dominated on both ends of the court in Game 2, stifling the Denver offense and converting at a high clip. They shot 50.0% from the field compared to Denver's 34.9%, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards led the scoring charge. Key contributions from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid off the bench solidified the win for Minnesota.

Ant has emerged as a playoff star for Minnesota, averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The 22-year-old has scored at least 27 points in his last four outings, including a 43-point eruption in Game 1 against Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns has provided strong secondary scoring with 20.7 points per game while shouldering the defensive burden of guarding Nikola Jokic, with Rudy Gobert offering rim protection.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

'Ant-Man' has battled various injuries throughout the season. A highlight-reel dunk against the Utah Jazz on March 18 resulted in a dislocated finger, requiring treatment for Edwards.

He's also faced ankle issues, including a left ankle sprain suffered on Feb. 27 against the San Antonio Spurs and a right ankle injury on Feb. 2 against the Orlando Magic. Additionally, Edwards missed three games in November due to a hip injury.

Anthony Edwards stats vs Denver Nuggets

The Timberwolves standout has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks on 45.6% shooting from the field, including 30.7% from beyond the arc and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

In the two games of the semifinals, he has averaged 35.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists with 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks on 60.9% shooting from the field, 36.4% from the deep and 76.9% from the free-throw line, logging a remarkable 39.8 minutes to help the Wolves hold a substantial lead over the defending champions.