Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Wolves superstar's status for Game 6 (May 16) 

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed Anthony Edwards as available for the upcoming Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. At home, Minnesota faces elimination after going down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Timberwolves had maintained a streak of avoiding three consecutive losses throughout the season, until encountering the Nuggets in this series. Now faced with this setback, Minnesota must regroup and revise its approach.

The team's strategy involves utilizing Rudy Gobert as a help defender rather than marking Jokic directly, but this tactic becomes untenable when Karl-Anthony Towns finds himself in foul trouble.

Despite Ant's stellar performance in the postseason, Denver's recent implementation of consistent double teams has hindered his effectiveness. In Game 5, Edwards managed 18 points on a 5-of-15 shooting performance, while Towns contributed a team-high 23 points.

In the playoffs, Anthony has been a scoring force, averaging an impressive 30.6 points per game. However, his offensive output dipped below 20 points in two of the team's three losses, though he notably exploded for 44 points in the Game 4 defeat. Facing persistent double teams, Edwards must adapt his offensive approach to counter this defensive strategy effectively.

The availability of veteran point guard Mike Conley remains uncertain due to Achilles pain. Should he be sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to fill his role, boasting an average of 10.0 points per game. Naz Reid, honored as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, provides valuable scoring punch off the bench, averaging 10.3 points per game.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony has grappled with various injuries this season. A thunderous dunk in the March 18 matchup against the Utah Jazz resulted in a dislocated finger, prompting the need for medical intervention.

Furthermore, he has encountered ankle issues, notably a left ankle sprain on Feb. 27 versus the San Antonio Spurs and a right ankle injury on Feb. 2 during a game against the Orlando Magic. In November, a hip injury sidelined him for three games.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs Denver Nuggets

Anthony Edwards has appeared in 15 games against the Denver Nuggets, going 7-8. He has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks on 45.6% shooting from the field, including 30.7% from the beyond the arc and 80.3% from the free-throw line.

In the Western Conference semifinals, Ant has averaged 30.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 5.8 apg with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks on 56.4/40.6/82.8 shooting splits.