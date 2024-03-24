Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Wolves superstar's status (March 24)

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for the marquee contest against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Wolves are coming off an impressive 104-91 win over the third-ranked Eastern Conference team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at home on Friday. It was a complete team effort, with six players scoring in double digits, with Mike Conley leading the team with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards' status remains uncertain, as the team will continue to monitor his progress and evaluate him in the morning shootaround, and it will be a game-time decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

During the third-quarter of the Utah Jazz matchup, Edwards seized an opportunity with an unobstructed path to the basket, executing a forceful dunk.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' standout player electrified the crowd by posterizing Jazz forward John Collins with an impressive slam. The electrifying moment soured, as the 22-year-old suffered a dislocated finger amid his remarkable slam.

Grimacing, the shooting guard, suffering a dislocated finger, made his way to the locker room for treatment.

Expand Tweet

The two-time All-Star has grappled with ankle injuries throughout the season, frequently making appearances on the team's injury report. It was evident in the Feb. 27 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs when he inadvertently tweaked his left ankle while evading a screen.

In the 108-106 loss to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, he experienced a setback with his ankle. Edwards briefly exited the game during the first half to seek treatment for a suspected right ankle injury. This season, he has missed three games, all linked to a hip injury sustained in November.

Anthony Edwards stats vs Golden State Warriors

In 12 games against the Warriors, he has gone 6-6, averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 42.6% shooting, including 34.4% from beyond the arc and 84.1% from the free-throw line.

In two matchups this season, Edwards has averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists with an impressive 2.5 steals on 41.9% shooting including 26.7% from beyond the arc and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup will be aired locally on Bally Sports North and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage, respectively.