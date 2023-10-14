Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest injury update from Minnesota Timberwolves (October 15)

Anthony Edwards has played in one of the two preseason games for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far. Edwards missed the team's first game against the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi due to an ankle injury. He recovered quickly and played 17 minutes in his preseason debut.

But is Edwards playing tonight against the New York Knicks? According to the latest injury report by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards is not currently listed as day-to-day, questionable or out. He is likely making an appearance on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

There are only two players in the Timberwolves' injury report. Jaylen Clark is listed as out until early next year as he recovers from a torn Achilles. On the other hand, Jaden McDaniels is considered day-to-day due to left calf soreness. McDaniels missed Minnesota's second preseason game in Abu Dhabi due to the injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his preseason debut, Anthony Edwards finished with 13 points, two rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes. Edwards went 4-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

The 22-year-old guard is entering his fourth season in the league and is poised to become a superstar following a successful stint with Team USA this summer. He was the national team's best player at the 2023 FIBA World Cup despite finishing in fourth place.

Edwards did not show any signs of the ankle injury he suffered during practice a couple of days before the Abu Dhabi games. The Minnesota Timberwolves were just being cautious with their star player, who signed a five-year contract extension that could reach up to $260 million.

Also Read: "I don't want to talk badly about one of my players" - Gregg Popovich got jokes when asked to find flaws in Victor Wembanyama's game

Timberwolves teammate expecting big things from Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley

Before taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi, Mike Conley told The National that he expects a lot from Anthony Edwards this coming season. Conley even thought that Edwards would become one of the best players in the NBA, joining the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

"I can say he’s going to be one of the best players in the league, if he's not already one of the best players in the league," Conley said. "He's got the mentality for it. Aside from the skillset, we know what he can do skillset-wise, but his mental (strength) is beyond a lot of guys I've ever met. ... I don't think anything is too big for him as far as goals or accomplishments, he thinks he's going to get every one of them."

Also Read: "Steve Kerr is a hater" - NBA fans blast Warriors head coach for banning Austin Reaves' 'Freeze' celebration for Team USA