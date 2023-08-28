"Is Austin Reaves the next MJ?" - NBA fans react to Team USA's dominating win over Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece in FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA rolled once again in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They defeated Greece 109-81 in their second group-stage game. Team USA advanced to the second round. They will play Jordan on Wednesday for their final group game.

The USA won easily against the Greeks. It was an extremely balanced effort as every single player scored multiple points. The box score was loaded. The team was extremely efficient, shooting 57.4 percent from the field. Jalen Brunson was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field.

Austin Reaves was a star once again. He led the team with 15 points. He made his shots count as he went 4-for-7 in 17 minutes and once again turned the momentum towards the USA’s side with his effort on defense and offensive playmaking.

Reaves also grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. He is a fan favorite in the Philippines and is playing up to the hype. He even drew some comparisons to the G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan.

Many fans took to Twitter and social media to react to the dominating win by the USA. Check out some of the best reactions below.

What is next for Team USA at the World Cup?

The United States advanced to the next round of the World Cup. They will emerge as the winners of Group C with one game to go. On Wednesday they will play Jordan and will be huge favorites. Even with a loss, they will have the head-to-head tiebreaker with New Zealand or Greece and will win the Group.

However, they will be huge favorites as Jordan is the least talented team in the Group and was easily defeated by Greece, which the US just blew out. Jordan is already eliminated from the tournament.

Following the last group game, the US will move to the second phase. There they will play two games against the top two teams who advance from Group D. Those teams will be Lithuania and Montenegro. Both teams already locked up spots in the next round. They will play each other on Tuesday to determine the group winner. The US will play the loser of that game first and the winner two days later.

The US, Lithuania, and Montenegro will be joined by the winners of Greece and New Zealand to fill out the second phase group. The top two teams from that group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Lithuania and Montenegro have looked strong against weaker foes. Lithuania is led by NBA big man Jonas Valanciunas, while Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic has carried Montenegro. It will be two tough tests for Team USA, but they will be favored to stay undefeated and move on to the quarterfinals as the group winner.