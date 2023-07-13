Is Brandon Miller playing tonight against Pelicans (13th July 2023)? Looking at Charlotte Hornets' rookie guard's availability

Brandon Miller was the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has already heard from plenty of haters and critics about comparisons to Scoot Henderson. With Henderson missing most of Summer League, Miller has an opportunity to showcase his skills.

Brandon Miller will look to make another big impression for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans after his big outburst in the last game versus the Henderson-less Trail Blazers.

Although the Hornets lost, Miller had 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks. He shot 53.3% and made three of his six 3-point attempts. He was also a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.

Teg🚨 @IQfor3 Brandon Miller with 26 points and 6 rebounds on 53% shooting. His best game of Summer League so far Brandon Miller with 26 points and 6 rebounds on 53% shooting. His best game of Summer League so far https://t.co/NCw0mPGVO7

Standing at 6-foot-9, Miller can do it all and he was definitely able to showcase that against the Trail Blazers. Here is what Miller had to say about finding success in the game:

"I kind of let the game come to me. I feel like I was put in the right places to get off comfortable shots."

Miller will continue to work and grow his game. He is well-poised to be a star in the NBA and has all the makings for it. He will play and look to have a strong performance in the upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Why was Brandon Miller the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Brandon Miller was on the Charlotte Hornets' radar since the very beginning. While there was talk about who would be a higher pick between Miller and Scoot Henderson, the Hornets seemed to have made the decision fairly easily.

Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 37 games for Alabama. He even shot 38.4% from beyond the arc, which is pretty decent for a player of his height who will spend most of his time as a forward. For the Hornets, he should fit well alongside LaMelo Ball.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player. All along, the entire Charlotte Hornets organization has been all-in on Brandon Miller -- ownership, front office, scouts, coaches. They see him as a perennial future All-Star player.

Several fans and critics were visibly upset as to why Miller was a higher pick than Henderson.

PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts The Hornets really went with Brandon Miller over Scoot The Hornets really went with Brandon Miller over Scoot 😭😭😭

They believe that Henderson's athleticism and alpha personality makes him an instant star in the league. However, for the Hornets, the fit of Miller was probably an X-factor.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball.

Whether or not Miller should've been the second pick will remain a lingering question without a clear-cut answer for years to come. Both Miller and Henderson will likely be competitive and have several battles until we can come to a reasonable conclusion.

