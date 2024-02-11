Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on OKC Thunder's star rookie (Feb. 11)

Chet Holmgren is expected to start tonight for the OKC Thunder in their third matchup of the season against the Sacramento Kings. He was previously listed as questionable before the Thunder's matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 31 due to a left ankle sprain but was later cleared for the game. Holmgren has maintained a perfect attendance this season with 52 games played.

Chet Holmgren's stats vs the Sacramento Kings

Chet Holmgren put up 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal against the Sacramento Kings during their first matchup of the season. The Kings won 105-98. The OKC Thunder lost their second encounter of the season against the Kings as well. Holmgren registered 14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in the 128-123 loss for the OKC Thunder.

For the season, Chet is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks. He is shooting 53.6% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc. However, for Holmgren, personal stats are not the basis of success in the league, and he just focuses on being an efficient player more than reaching statistical milestones.

“I’ve always been someone who tries to win basketball games,” Holmgren said. “Making it all about myself isn’t going to help this team do that. Getting 30 points on 35 shots doesn’t make you a great scorer, you know what I’m saying? I try to make my looks count. The more efficient you are, the better chance you have to win a basketball game.”

Chet Holmgren has been crucial for the OKC Thunder's success this season. With Holmgren on the court, OKC has better spacing, rebounding and overall defense, and that's been obvious. The 7-foot-1 forward could be a factor in the Thunder's chase for a deeper playoff run.

Heading into tonight's game, the OKC Thunder (35-17) are placed fourth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They are currently dealing with a two-game losing streak and were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks by 35 points on Saturday. The game concluded at 146-111.

The Sacramento Kings (30-21) are right behind the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference, placed fifth on the table. They have won seven of their last 10 games. They won their previous matchup against the Denver Nuggets 135-106 in Sacramento on Friday.

