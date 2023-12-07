Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Dec. 7, 2023)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament’s semifinals on Thursday. Ahead of the critical matchup, Lillard appears good to go, as he is not listed on Milwaukee’s injury report.

Lillard has been arguably the In-Season Tournament’s top player, with Bovada ranking him as the betting favorite to take home the tournament’s inaugural MVP award.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Through five tournament games, Lillard is averaging 29.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers per game on 53.7% shooting.

With Lillard fully healthy, the Bucks will only be without guard Pat Connaughton (ankle) and veteran forward Jae Crowder (groin) on Thursday. Meanwhile, big man Jalen Smith (heel) is the only Pacers player listed as out.

So, both teams project to be near full strength for what many anticipate to be a fast-paced, thrilling Eastern Conference semifinal game.

Thursday’s matchup between Milwaukee and Indiana tips off at 5:00 p.m. EST at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be aired live on ESPN.

Also Read: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Dec. 7, 2023

Damian Lillard, Bucks ready to make statement in NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals

With Milwaukee just two games away from becoming the first-ever In-Season Tournament champions, Damian Lillard is ready to make a statement.

Following the Bucks’ 146-122 quarterfinal blowout victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Lillard highlighted how a tournament championship would earn Milwaukee league-wide respect.

“You come out of this thing on top, I think it’s a pretty strong statement and something that everybody around the league has to respect,” Lillard said.

Meanwhile, after securing a trip to Las Vegas, Bucks coach Adrian Griffin touched on his team’s continual improvement.

“Tonight was a huge step,” Griffin said. “We wanted to get to Vegas but when we get to Vegas we’ve got to take care of business. We've got two games to win there.”

Milwaukee is undefeated (5-0) in tournament play, including a 4-0 group-stage finish in East Group B. The Bucks will look to make it 6-0 on Thursday against Indiana and secure a spot in Saturday’s championship game.

Watch: Damian Lillard hysterically hits Malik Beasley's shimmy after knocking a 3 in practice