Is Devin Booker playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from the Phoenix Suns (October 16)

Devin Booker has played in two of the first three preseason games for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at the Footprint Center on Monday night for their second preseason contest at home. Is Booker playing tonight against the Blazers?

According to Suns head coach Frank Vogel, fans can expect Booker to play tonight against Portland. Vogel told reporters during practice on Saturday that fans will get to see Booker and other Suns stars in action for two days in a row.

That meant the first day was on Sunday, which was an open practice, and the second day for game night. Vogel was open about resting his stars during the preseason and won't play them in all five preseason games. Monday's game will be the team's last game at home until the third game of the 2023-24 season.

Devin Booker has looked great in the two preseason games he played against the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers. Booker had 12 points in his preseason debut, but pushed it up to 18 points in his second.

The main talking point for Booker this upcoming season is whether he will be the Phoenix Suns' starting point guard or not. With Chris Paul and Cameron Payne gone, the Suns will have options for positions to fill.

Booker can handle the ball well and is a capable playmaker, but he's much better as a scorer. The same can be said for both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but one of them will have to make a sacrifice. Jusuf Nurkic can also be a "point center" and could be asked to run some plays on offense.

Devin Booker named NBA's best shooting guard

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns was voted by NBA general managers as the best shooting guard in the league. Booker received a whopping 63.0% of votes, with Steph Curry, who was voted best point guard, in second place at 10.0%.

Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards also received votes and were all tied for third place with 7.0% of votes. It was not a surprising result since Booker was simply unstoppable during the NBA playoffs despite the Suns getting ousted in the second round.

Booker averaged 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 11 games during the postseason. He shot the lights out in both the field and beyond the arc at 58.5% and 50.8%, respectively.

