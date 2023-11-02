Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (November 2) 

The Phoenix Suns haven't started the season as they would've hoped. The franchise has gone 2-2 to begin the new NBA calendar despite making significant moves throughout the offseason. A large part of the team's inconsistent start has been the absence of Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Beal has yet to make his debut for the Suns. Booker hasn't played since the Suns opening night victory over the Golden State Warriors. At the time of writing, Booker is listed as questionable heading into the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Booker's playmaking, shot creation, and scoring ability are vital to how the Suns envision their team playing this season. Without Booker or Beal on the court, a heavy burden is falling on the shoulders of a 35-year-old Kevin Durant. Of course, Beal's absence is also playing a huge role.

Phoenix has constructed its roster to be top-heavy. The idea is that at least two of their big three can be on the court throughout a game, and their elite skillsets can lead them to a championship. However, all three stars must be healthy for that vision to become a reality. So far, that hasn't been the case.

Frank Vogel will likely be cautious with his star guard. Booker's impact will be needed later in the season and throughout the playoffs. Allowing him to miss some early season games won't be considered a major concern by the team's coaching staff and front office.

Devin Booker is dealing with an ankle sprain

The reason Devin Booker hasn't been in the Phoenix Suns rotation is due to a left ankle sprain. The star guard is reliant on his movement ability and changes of pace. Asking him to put heavy pressure on a sprained ankle would only risk making the injury worse.

As such, the Suns are patient with Booker's fitness and availability. However, that patience is certainly making it more difficult for them to stack wins in the present. It's also ensuring that Kevin Durant is shouldering an immense amount of the offense, which is likely something the team wanted to avoid at such an early point in the season.

When Booker and Bradley Beal finally return to the rotation, it would be wise to expect Durant to take some rest days where possible, as long as it doesn't break the league's resting policy. After all, the season is long, and playoffs are months away. Keeping the future Hall of Famer fresh, will be a top priority for the team's coaching staff.