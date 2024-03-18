Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis without their All-Star Donovan Mitchell in the lineup, as he is listed as out.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 117-103 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday on the road. It came right after they snapped their two-game losing streak with the 116-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers presently maintain a mere 2.0 game advantage over the New York Knicks for the third position in the Eastern Conference. However, prioritizing Mitchell's well-being for the postseason likely stands as a key organizational objective. Consequently, granting his knee additional rest emerges as a sensible outcome for Cleveland in this situation.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell will be sidelined on Monday due to a fractured nose, with his next chance to play arriving on Wednesday against Miami.

Alongside his nasal fracture, Spida's comeback, following a seven-game hiatus due to a bone bruise and subsequent platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee, has also encountered setbacks.

The 27-year-old has displayed diminished agility, evident in his 9 for 29 shooting performance over Cleveland's last two games.

In Spida's recent absences, Darius Garland has exhibited inconsistency. Nevertheless, he is anticipated for an electrifying matchup against Indiana, with potential for a standout performance against All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.

He sustained a blow to the face during a collision beneath the basket in the third quarter. Despite this setback, Spida did rejoin the game, concluding the evening with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. However, his post-game remarks indicate his dissatisfaction with the situation.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Donovan has appeared in 14 games against the Indiana Pacers, going 7-7. He has averaged 27.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 48.2% shooting from the field, including 40.7% from the 3-point range and 88.2% from the free-throw line, almost shooting close to 50/40/90 splits.

In the only game he played the Pacers this season, he notched 38 points, five rebounds, nine assists and a steal on 61.9% shooting from the field, 57.1% from the 3-point range going 4 of 7 and 80.0% from the free-throw line on 8 of 10 shooting.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers?

The inter-conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers is set to be locally aired on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with live streaming options available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.