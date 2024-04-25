Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Looking at Cavaliers guard's status for Game 3 (April 25)

Cleveland Cavaliers standout Donovan Mitchell has been listed as available and is confirmed to play in the highly anticipated Game 3 of the first-round series in the Eastern Conference against the Orlando Magic.

Despite facing numerous injuries and setbacks that impacted their progress post-All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to deliver a stellar performance in the first two games of the playoffs.

Holding the Orlando Magic to just 83 and 86 points, respectively, the Cavs showcased their defensive prowess and dominated both games on their home court.

This strong start in the playoffs has been a testament to the resilience and determination of the Cavaliers despite the challenges they faced in the latter part of the regular season.

Cleveland's success in the previous game was underscored by their ability to win the turnover battle and limit Orlando to shooting below 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Mitchell's impressive performance, leading with 23 points, was complemented by Jarrett Allen's significant contribution of 16 points and a remarkable 20 rebounds.

Heading into this game, Cleveland maintains an average of 112.3 points per game. While they have been held below this average in recent outings and their offensive efficiency has dipped, the Cavs have demonstrated proficiency in ball security and securing offensive rebounds. Despite challenges, particularly in shooting, Cleveland ranked 12th in effective field goal percentage entering the postseason.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell's injury woes have persisted, with a nasal fracture suffered during a matchup against the Houston Rockets on March 16 sidelining him temporarily.

Mitchell underwent a medical procedure at the Cleveland Clinic to address the fracture after it visibly affected him, leading to his extended absence from the court during the fourth quarter.

Despite his absence, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to secure a victory against the Indiana Pacers in the subsequent game.

Furthermore, Donovan had been contending with a left knee bruise since the All-Star break, which has been an ongoing concern impacting his performance. Before the Houston game, he missed seven consecutive matchups due to this injury, highlighting his challenges in maintaining his availability and effectiveness on the court.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic?

The highly anticipated game 3 of the Eastern Conference’s first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will tipoff at 7 p.m. at the Kia Center in Orlando.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage, respectively.

