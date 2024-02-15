Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 7x All-NBA nominee's status (February 15)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to be on the team's injury report with the probable tag ahead of the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The 7x All-Star is expected to play despite the probable status as he has played through most of his injuries this season, missing just two games. He has been on the injury report throughout the month of February and has played in all games averaging 33.3 minutes.

Miami Heat avoided a sweep in their season series beating the Bucks 123-97 on Tuesday. They were able to limit the Bucks' to a net rating of +27.4, including a 120.1 offensive rating and 92.7 defensive rating to a -26.0 net rating and a subpar 96.9 offensive rating. Antetokounmpo added only four points to his 23 points in the second half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out due to right knee tendinitis and will mark the fifth time he's added to the injury report since Feb. 4.

Antetokounmpo has dealt with soreness after games and practice, per reports. Following the game against the Grizzlies will give him some time to recuperate heading into the All-Star break.

Before his nagging knee injury, Antetokounmpo dealt with back, shoulder, calf and foot injuries that sidelined him for two games and kept him on the team's injury report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Giannis has played the Memphis Grizzlies 18 times in his career, going 9-9. He has averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, including career-highs in each stat with 37 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and four blocks.

In their last matchup, 101-142, the Bucks lost on Dec. 15, 2022. Antetokounmpo was limited to 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal on 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc.

His availability for Thursday's matchup will be crucial for the Bucks to improve their chemistry and play style under new coach Doc Rivers since they have struggled, going 3-6.

Antetokounmpo, the cornerstone of the team's offense and defense, is expected to exert significant pressure against the short-handed Grizzlies, with Jaren Jackson Jr. standing as the sole defender in their lineup capable of contesting him at the rim.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT as part of the NBA's three-game slate and will be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which give viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.