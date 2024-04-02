Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on 2x MVP's status (April 2)

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday for the third matchup of their season series, with Milwaukee leading 2-0. And Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the third straight game.`

The Bucks boast a 47-27 record this season, inching closer to the coveted 50-win milestone. They have solidified their position as the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, with the Celtics securing the top seed in the East.

The Bucks halted a two-game losing skid on Saturday night, clinching a 122-113 victory against the Hawks in Atlanta. Antetokounmpo amassed 36 points and secured 16 rebounds in that game, while Khris Middleton contributed 21 points.

This marked the Bucks' inaugural triumph of the season without Damian Lillard, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons. With this win, their record stands at 1-5 in games played without their starting point guard.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two of the last seven games due to a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded and ultimately ruled out.

The Greek Freak's probable status suggests he is expected to participate in the game, pending further evaluation during the morning shoot-around. The team will monitor his condition closely to prevent any potential re-aggravation of his hamstring injury.

Before his hamstring injury, Antetokounmpo faced setbacks due to inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. Concerns arose regarding his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the LA Clippers on March 4.

First marked as questionable, Antetokounmpo underwent assessments during pregame warm-ups, later being deemed unfit to play.

Antetokounmpo has also appeared on injury reports due to inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee. While he hasn't been sidelined for any game, this ongoing inflammation has consistently kept him on the injury report for recent matchups.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards?

The Milwaukee Bucks versus Washington Wizards game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

The game will air locally on MNMT2 and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage. Live streaming options are available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. Viewers get access to NBA TV for free for a week.