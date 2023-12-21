Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Dec. 21)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The matchup marks Morant’s second game of the season following his 25-game suspension for a gun-related incident. Ahead of the contest, the two-time All-Star appears good to go, as he isn’t listed on Memphis’ injury report.

In his season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Morant looked sharp. He led the Grizzlies with a team-high 34 points to go along with six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block on 50.0% shooting.

He also hit multiple clutch shots in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning buzzer-beating floater, to give Memphis a 115-113 victory.

While Morant should be available against Indiana, the Grizzlies will still be very shorthanded. Guards Marcus Smart (foot), Luke Kennard (knee) and Derrick Rose (hamstring), as well as big man Brandon Clarke (Achilles), are listed as out. Meanwhile, center Steven Adams (knee) remains out for the season.

As for the Pacers, the only player listed on their injury report is reserve point guard Andrew Nembhard (knee), who is listed as questionable.

Thursday’s matchup between Memphis (7-19) and Indiana (14-12) tips off at 8 p.m. EST at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. It will air on Bally Sports SE-MEM and Bally Sports Indiana and can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

How did Ja Morant fare against the Indiana Pacers last season?

While Ja Morant has not yet faced the Pacers this season, he squared off against them twice last season.

Morant fared well in both matchups, averaging 25.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 42.1% shooting. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies won both games by double digits.

However, Indiana, led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, has been much more formidable this season. Through 26 games, the Pacers have the NBA’s top offensive rating (122.8).

Memphis, meanwhile, has been severely hindered by injuries and ranks dead last in offensive rating (106.4). So, the two teams’ season series could turn out differently this time.

