Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Knicks star's status for Game 3 (May 10)

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson has been added to the team's injury report. He has been tagged as questionable for the Game 3 matchup with the Indiana Pacers as part of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

The New York Knicks are defying a growing injury list with a potent offense. Despite losing Mitchell Robinson in game one and OG Anunoby in game two, with Jalen Brunson also battling an injury, the Knicks have averaged 125.5 points per game on remarkable shooting.

Their 55.4% field goal shooting and 47.2% 3-point accuracy are a testament to their offensive firepower.

While their league-leading offensive rebounding from the regular season hasn't translated yet, with only 20 total rebounds in two games, New York's ability to find open looks bodes well for their chances in the series.

Despite boasting the second-best regular season defense in points allowed at 108.2, the Knicks have struggled defensively in the playoffs, though.

They've surrendered over 110 points in four consecutive games, while their opponents average 110.9 points per contest in the postseason. The absence of defensive stalwart OG Anunoby adds to their woes.

However, there are some bright spots. New York ranked sixth in both defensive rebounding percentage and rim protection during the regular season, areas unlikely to be significantly impacted by Anunoby's injury.

Additionally, the Knicks finished the year as one of the league's stingiest teams in terms of allowing free throws, ranking fourth.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson's status for the remainder of Wednesday night's clash between the Knicks and Pacers became uncertain after he exited the game late in the first quarter with a sore right foot. The team designated him as questionable to return.

Details surrounding the exact moment of the injury remain unclear. Brunson retreated to the locker room after leaving the court, prompting his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson to vacate the bench.

Notably, team president Leon Rose was also absent from his usual seat for a significant portion of the second quarter.

Jalen Brunson limped off the court late in the first quarter after a non-contact incident while guarding T.J. McConnell. Despite the initial scare and a sore right foot, Brunson remarkably returned to lead the team in scoring with 29 points and five assists.

The Knicks' injury woes continued, as OG Anunoby exited the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury after putting up 28 points and four rebounds. New York persevered despite also being without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic.