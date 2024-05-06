Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks guard's status for Game 1 (May 6)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as available for the highly anticipated Game 1 of the Eastern Conference round-one matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Battling numerous injuries, the Knicks advanced past Philadelphia in the first round, thanks to a tight seven-man rotation. As the slowest team in the NBA this season, this approach may not be effective against the Pacers, though.

An effective strategy against Indiana might be leveraging the league's top offensive rebounding percentage, a key factor in their victory over the 76ers. In the last four games of the first round, Jalen Brunson averaged 41.2 points and 10.3 assists per game, shooting 49.2%. He has proved that he can lead New York's offense single-handedly.

Even with a focus on offense, defense remains the hallmark of New York's game. Coupled with top-notch rebounding, the Knicks were the sixth-best team in rim protection in the regular season.

They maintained their defensive consistency in the playoffs, allowing the same average points per game in the first round as in the regular season, at 108.2. They also limited free throw attempts, ranking fourth-lowest, but that came at the expense of less effective 3-point defense.

How they adapt to a Pacers team that challenged them in the regular season will be interesting.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Jalen Brunson's injury history has been a source of concern for the Knicks this season. He sustained a left knee injury during a collision with Isaiah Hartenstein in a March 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although MRI results revealed no significant damage, Brunson sat out the next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The injury came shortly after he hada missed a game due to cervical spasms in his neck before facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27. Earlier in the season, Brunson also missed a game following a right ankle sprain suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 7.

How to watch Game 1 between Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

The highly anticipated Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and Tru TV, including radio networks available on Sirius XM and ESPN NY 98.7. It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.