Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Knicks All-Star's Game 6 status (May 2)

On Thursday, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks return to Philadelphia for Game 6 of their first-round playoff battle against the 76ers. Leading the series 3-2, New York will look to close out Philly on the road. While the Knicks, including Brunson, have been banged up throughout the series, the star point guard is not listed on New York's Game 6 injury report.

Brunson was deemed probable for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup due to a right knee contusion before suiting up, as he was expected to. Given his Game 6 injury report omission, it appears that the minor injury is no longer bothering him.

Nonetheless, the Knicks remain shorthanded, as star forward Julius Randle (shoulder) and veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are out for the playoffs. Additionally, center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is considered questionable. However, Robinson had the same status before Game 5 before playing through his left ankle sprain.

Jalen Brunson 2024 first-round playoff stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

While Jalen Brunson popped up on New York's Game 5 injury report, his right knee contusion didn't appear to hinder him during the contest. The first-time All-Star tallied a team-high 40 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and four 3-pointers on 46.9% shooting.

Brunson nearly willed the Knicks to a close-out home victory, with New York leading 96-90 with 28.9 seconds remaining. However, Sixers star point guard Tyrese Maxey improbably scored seven points in the game's final 25.4 seconds to force overtime.

The Knicks were outscored 15-9 in the extra period, falling 112-106, with Maxey finishing with a playoff career-high 46 points to keep Philly's season alive.

However, Jalen Brunson remains the series' top scorer. Through five games, the 27-year-old is averaging 34.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 41.9% shooting.

After a relatively quiet first two games, Brunson has scored 39-plus points in three straight outings. That includes a franchise playoff-record 47 points in the Knicks' 97-92 Game 4 road win. During that span, the 6-foot-2 guard has quieted many doubts surrounding his ability to be a legitimate No. 1 playoff scoring option.

Brunson's high scoring output comes despite him shooting 28.9% from deep on 7.6 attempts per game. So, he still has room for improvement offensively amid his career-best series.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game 6?

Game 6 between the Knicks and Sixers tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The contest airs nationally on TNT and locally on MSG Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can also be streamed on Sling TV, Max and various other streaming services.

Philly is a -155 favorite to stave off elimination for the second time and force a Game 7 in New York on Saturday.

