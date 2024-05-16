Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Looking at Nuggets' standout's status for Game 6 (May 16)

Denver Nuggets standout Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The series shifts back to Minnesota at the Target Center, with the Nuggets, leading 3-2, looking to eliminate the third-seeded Wolves.

The Nuggets have orchestrated a dramatic turnaround in the series, seizing control with commanding displays over the last three games. Denver's latest triumph came in Game 5, where they secured a 112-97 victory over the Timberwolves.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shooting an impressive 55.0% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc, the Nuggets stifled Minnesota's offensive efforts, limiting them to 48.7% shooting from the field and 30.8% from long range. Nikola Jokic delivered a stellar playoff performance, notching up 40 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists without a single turnover.

Aaron Gordon contributed 18 points and grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds, while Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points and four assists apiece.

Christian Braun provided a spark off the bench with 10 points in 28 minutes of play. With a five-rebound advantage and a 62-48 dominance in points in the paint, the Nuggets asserted their dominance.

Expand Tweet

Jokic has spearheaded Denver's charge, averaging an impressive 29.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game in the series.

Aaron Gordon has emerged as the second-leading scorer for the Nuggets, averaging 17.4 points per game. While Michael Porter Jr. was remarkable in the Lakers series with 22.8 points per game, his output has dipped to 12 points per game against the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, despite Jamal Murray's postseason struggles, Denver has compensated with improved bench play. Justin Holiday, Reggie Jackson and Christian Braun have stepped up, outscoring the Timberwolves' bench in two of the last three games.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the injury report, nursing a right calf strain that has plagued him since Game 4 of their first-round clash against the LA Lakers. Murray's availability has been uncertain for every subsequent game, marking him as questionable.

The injury appeared to hamper his performance in the first few matchups against Minnesota. However, a three-day hiatus between Games 2 and 3 provided a much-needed opportunity for recuperation. Murray has since displayed improved form, which is evident in his recent outings.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The marquee Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be aired nationally on ESPN, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial. The tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.