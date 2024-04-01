Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Celtics 3x All-Star's status (April 1)

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is back on the team's injury report, tagged as questionable for the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday for their second head-to-head of their season series.

The Celtics (58-16) bounced back after losing two straight games to the Atlanta Hawks without star guard Trae Young. They registered a 104-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, who were riding high after beating the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

All starters contributed double-digit points, sinking at least one 3-pointer. Despite shooting slightly below their average efficiency at 47.6%, the Celtics' defense excelled, holding the Pelicans to under 40.0% shooting. Meanwhile, the Celtics themselves shot 40.5% from beyond the arc.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown has participated in seven of Boston's previous 10 games, but he sat out one game due to a hip contusion. Moreover, he was sidelined during Sunday's victory against the Wizards due to an ongoing right ankle sprain, and he also missed the matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

However, it's a new injury concern for him, as he has been added to the injury report due to a left hand sprain. His status remains uncertain, with no definitive indication of his return to action.

A decision on his availability will be made at game-time following evaluation by the team's medical staff, who will assess the risk of him potentially aggravating his injury.

Initially listed as questionable, Jaylen Brown was upgraded to play against the Detroit Pistons for the first leg of the back-to-back games. However, in another instance, he was downgraded after initially being listed as questionable for the Bulls matchup.

Jaylen Brown stats vs Charlotte Hornets

Jaylen Brown has appeared in 20 games against the Charlotte Hornets, going 15-5. He has averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks on 47.5% shooting, including 32.0% from beyond the arc and 73.2% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE CHA and NBC Sports Boston for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.