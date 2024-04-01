Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 5x All-Star's status (April 1)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is listed as available for the upcoming contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at the Spectrum Center. This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Hornets winning the first game.

Boston halted a potential third consecutive loss by securing a resounding 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Jayson Tatum contributed 23 points, while Kristaps Porzingis delivered 19 points alongside 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Derrick White chipped in with 15 points, and Jrue Holiday showcased his versatility with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are coming off a 130-118 loss to the LA Clippers on the first set of their back-to-back. They also lost 115-97 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. The Warriors encountered little resistance in scoring against the Hornets, exploiting breakdowns in Charlotte's defense. They capitalized on these lapses by repeatedly finding open players underneath the basket, notably on three separate occasions in the clutch time.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has missed a total of five games this season. He was absent for two of the past seven games due to a right ankle impingement.

Specifically, he missed the second set of a back-to-back following the 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards, in the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, he was unable to play in another game on March 22, also against the Detroit Pistons.

Nevertheless, this is not the first instance of JT's ankle ailments this season. He previously exited a game prematurely against the Warriors on Dec. 19 due to a left ankle sprain.

The injury transpired just shy of the eighth-minute mark in the first quarter, as he inadvertently stepped on Brandin Podziemski's foot.

Following the incident, he limped to the locker room. Despite his return at the start of the second quarter, he noticeably lacked his typical explosiveness, which had a discernible impact on his performance for the remainder of the game.

Jayson Tatum stats vs Charlotte Hornets

The Celtics' five-time All-Star has appeared in 22 games against the Charlotte Hornets, going 17-5. He has averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks on 50.5% shooting from the field, including 39.3% from beyond the arc and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

In their previous matchup this season, he scored an impressive 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists with two blocks on 53.6% shooting from the field and 46.7% from the distance. Despite his stellar statline, the Celtics lost 121-118 and JT had a -5 net rating.