Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on Celtics 5x All-Star's status (March 9) 

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is listed as probable against the Phoenix Suns on the road on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Celtics had their first back-to-back defeat of the season, coming against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets. Earlier, they squandered a 22-point lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers without their star Donovan Mitchell, including getting outscored in the fourth quarter by Dean Wade on Tuesday.

Despite uncertainty surrounding JT's status, the Celtics are expected to bounce back. The team will monitor Tatum, and his participation will be determined at game time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum is reportedly dealing with a right ankle impingement after the All-Star forward twisted his ankle in Thursday's loss.

However, this is not the first of JT's ankle injuries this season. He left the game early against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 19 due to a left ankle sprain.

The injury occurred just before the eight-minute mark in the first quarter when he accidentally stepped on Brandin Podziemski's foot.

He limped to the locker room following the incident. However, he returned at the beginning of the second quarter but lacked his usual explosiveness, impacting his performance for the rest of the game.

He scored just 15 points on 5 of 17 shots, resulting in a 132-126 overtime loss.

Moreover, Tatum missed playing against the Raptors on Dec. 29 due to an ankle issue. Also, he dealt with a hip injury early in the season, though he continued to play through it. He has been absent for just three of the Celtics' 62 games.

Jayson Tatum stats vs. Phoenix Suns

JT has appeared in 11 games against the Phoenix Suns, going 6–5. He averages 19.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field, 31.3% from three on 6.1 attempts, and 84.2% from the free throw line.

In his last two games, he has averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 35.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line on 9.0 attempts.