Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Knicks? | Latest injury update on Heat's star ahead of matchup (May 6, 2023)

Jimmy Butler playing tonight would be a huge boost for the Miami Heat. Without the amazing wing, the Heat lost Game 2 and allowed the New York Knicks to tie the series.

Butler injured his ankle in the last five minutes of Game 1. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report and his status will be revealed just before the game.

The Heat star wants to play and will do everything in his power to do so. However, he could reaggravate his injury and be forced to miss many more games. Considering how crucial Butler is to the Heat, they won't risk making his situation worse.

Jimmy Butler playing tonight will be crucial for Miami Heat's chances of winning the series

Jimmy Butler is arguably the best player in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In six games so far in the postseason, the 6-foot-7 swingman has averaged 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Butler has also been very efficient, converting 58.5% of his total shots and even shooting 42.9% from long range. He led the Miami Heat over a huge upset over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and scored 25 points in Game 1 against the Knicks.

Jimmy Butler playing tonight would mean a lot to the Miami Heat (Image via Getty Images)

While Jimmy Butler playing tonight would certainly increase Miami's chance of winning Game 3, his exact status hasn't been reported well. The Heat superstar is feeling much better than he did a few days ago, but doesn't seem to be 100% ready yet.

Game 3 of the Heat-Knicks series will start early on Saturday, which is why Butler's injury status will likely be revealed around 3 p.m. Eastern Time. He's missed only one game in the postseason so far, and the Heat are 5-1 with him in the lineup.

With Jimmy Butler playing tonight, the Heat will no longer be underdogs (Image via Getty Images)

With the series tied at 1-1, the Heat will need everyone to step up if Butler ends up missing the game. Not only is he the best player on the team by a large margin, but the New York Knicks are one of the toughest teams on the road.

The Knicks were 23-18 at home during the regular season, yet 24-17 on the road. One of their road victories came against the Heat in early March.

The Knicks were 3-1 against the Heat in the regular season and will have a chance to take a 2-1 series lead in Saturday. Considering they are mostly healthy, they have a big advantage over Miami, especially if Butler misses another game.

