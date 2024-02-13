Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on Miami Heat's superstar's status (February 13)

Miami Heat's forward Jimmy Butler is listed as out for the marque matchup against the third-ranked Milwaukee Bucks (35-19) on Tuesday. He will be missing back-to-back games following his absence from the Boston Celtics game on Sunday.

Butler's two-way impact was missed against the league-best Boston Celtics (41-12), with an additional woe to their lineup with the injury to Terry Rozier after he sustained a right knee strain in the third quarter of the 106-110 loss.

Under 2x champion head coach Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat have used 28 different starting lineups in the 53 games played. They have played better after losing seven straight games, going 4-2 ahead of the Bucks matchup.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler has been injured in almost 1/3 of the season due to foot, calf, ankle and knee injuries causing him to miss 16 games and play in only 37 games; injury is not the cause of his absence.

It was reported by Jimmy Butler's agent Bernie Lee who said that the Heat's superstar will be taking some time off following the death of a family member. Lee said:

"Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate."

Butler had recently returned to regular playtime after missing seven straight games following a foot injury on Dec. 31. The Heat have gone 19-18 with Butler in the lineup and will miss another game, per reports.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler has played the Milwaukee Bucks 33 times with an impressive 20-13 record against them as a player for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Butler also boasts a winning record over the Bucks in the playoffs with a 12-8 record. He has averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the regular season and an average of 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in the playoff. Buttler has shown a significant improvement in all categories, indicating his ability to rise when the occasion calls for more production.

His 2022-23 playoff series against them was notable when he scored 56 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in game 5 of the first round, followed by 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the closeout game in game 6.

Butler averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the six-game series.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The marque matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will be locally televised on the Bally Sports network, with Wisconsin for home and Sun for away coverage.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the third game of their season series. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which grants access to viewers to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

