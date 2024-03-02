Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Miami Heat's 6x All-Star's status (March 2)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been listed as available and will participate in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. This contest marks the second and final meeting of their season series, with the Jazz having secured a 117-109 victory in their first matchup on Dec. 31.

Butler was on the court for the last two games, recording a split outcome: a 106-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and a 97-103 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. This followed his absence from the 121-110 triumph over the Sacramento Kings.

In their last six appearances, the Heat have demonstrated impressive form, posting a 5-1 record. However, a loss to Denver halted their five-game winning streak. During this stretch, Miami has boasted a +9.9 net rating, which includes an offensive rating of 114.8 and a defensive rating of 104.9.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Personal issues kept him off the court for three matches. His absence in the game against the Sacramento Kings wasn't due to injury or personal reasons but rather a one-game suspension.

This disciplinary action came after the NBA reviewed his role in a scuffle that broke out between players from the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans during their Friday night game.

The suspension-triggering incident occurred when Jimmy Butler and the Pelicans' Naji Marshall got involved in a physical confrontation, pushing each other and engaging in a neck-grabbing scuffle while also verbally clashing.

As a consequence of this altercation, the NBA issued suspensions to five players from both teams, namely Butler, Marshall, Nikola Jovic, Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs. Utah Jazz

The six-time All-Star has appeared in 21 games against the Jazz, going 16-5 as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 48.7% shooting from the field, including 31.7% from the 3-point line on 2.0 attempts and 79.5% from the charity stripe.

In their last matchup, he was limited to 23 minutes after sustaining an ankle injury while driving to the rim. He ended the night with eight points, two rebounds and an assist with two turnovers on 66.7% shooting from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat?

The game between the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun and KJZZ TV for home and away coverage, respectively, with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.