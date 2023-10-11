Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 11)

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Boston Celtics for the second time in their preseason schedule. Joel Embiid did not participate in the Sixers' October 8 loss to Boston but has not been ruled out of playing in their October 11 contest. Embiid is entering the season as the reigning MVP.

The Sixers will be playing their second preseason game when they face the Celtics and will be hoping to have Embiid in their rotation as they look to get their big man back into game shape. When fit, Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the league.

Boston has a track record of success against Philadelphia. New head coach Nick Nurse will want to end that record early. Embiid's presence within the rotation could help the Sixers earn a victory against one of their most fierce rivals. However, it's unlikely that Embiid's All-Star teammate, James Harden, is ready for preseason competition after joining training camp late.

Nevertheless, Philadelphia should expect a closely contested game against a Celtics team that has supercharged the top end of their roster this season. Embiid's physical presence should give his team the advantage in the paint, on both ends of the court.

Joel Embiid was rested in preseason opener against the Boston Celtics

According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Grasso, multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers roster were rested in their preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. Joel Embiid and James Harden were the two star names missing from the rotation.

"I see Joel [Embiid] and James were on the same team probably with a group of guys that probably weren't starters, wouldn't be starters, normally," Grasso wrote. "That's how the teams ended up today. But just mixing it up, looking at different teams."

After an extended rest period and additional work with the coaching staff, Embiid should be ready to play in his team's second contest against the Celtics. The veteran big man has been vocal about his desire to compete for a championship in his prime.

A chance to face arguably the strongest team in the Eastern Conference will provide a good litmus test for where the Sixers are in their current development. Sixers fans will also get their first chance to see how Nick Nurse plans to utilize his superstar big man in the upcoming season.

Nurse is known for being an inventive head coach and could put Embiid in some different spots to what we saw under the leadership of Doc Rivers. However, first, Joel Embiid will need to be named in the Sixers rotation for their October 11 game against the Celtics.