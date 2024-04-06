Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on former MVP's status (April 6)

The Philadelphia 76ers have added reigning MVP Joel Embiid to their injury report, labeling him as questionable for the matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The game marks the second and final meeting of their season series, with the Grizzlies securing a 115-109 victory in their previous encounter on March 7.

The 76ers are emerging as a formidable eighth seed and are looking to ascend up the rankings. Recently, they reintegrated their All-Star center Joel Embiid into the lineup, sparking a resurgence that positions them as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Since his comeback, the Sixers have secured three consecutive victories, triumphing 109-105 against the Miami Heat in Miami on Thursday night.

That brought them to within half a game of the Heat for the seventh position in the conference. Tyrese Maxey, evidently capitalizing on the floor spacing facilitated by Embiid's presence, netted 37 points, while Embiid contributed 29, intensifying the competition in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Having endured a month-long hiatus, the 30-year-old Embiid underwent surgery on Feb. 6 to rectify a meniscus injury in his left knee.

In Philadelphia's 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 30, Embiid's exceptional season encountered a setback when forward Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently landed on his left leg during a scramble for a loose ball.

Since his return from an eight-week hiatus, Embiid has played two games, both resulting in victories for Philadelphia. In these matchups, Embiid has averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, logging 31.0 minutes on the court.

Joel Embiid stats vs Memphis Grizzlies

Joel Embiid has apppeared in eight games against the Memphis Grizzlies, going 4-4.

He has averaged 17.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists with 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks on subpar 37.3% shooting, including below his standard 3-point shooting at 12.0% on 3.1 attempts and 76.1% from the free-throw line.

Missing their inaugural game of the season series due to injury, the highly anticipated matchup between Embiid and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to take place.

Fans eagerly await the clash between the two standout players, as both are known for their two-way prowess and expected to make a significant impact on the game.