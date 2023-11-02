Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers 

The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing their first game since trading James Harden when they face the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 2. The franchise can now begin to focus on the task at hand: competition for an NBA championship in the coming season.

When Philadelphia suits up against the Raptors, Joel Embiid will be part of their rotation. At the time of writing, the MVP big man is not on the team's injury report. Embiid's presence within the rotation will ensure the Sixers have the best player in the game, giving them a significant advantage over the struggling Raptors.

Embiid has been solid to begin the new season. In his first four games, the veteran center is averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range. Furthermore, Nick Nurse's egalitarian offense appears to be taking Embiid's overall production and impact to a new level.

The Raptors will have difficulty trying to slow down the superstar big man. Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes don't have the size or strength to deal with Embiid in the post. And, if he gets his perimeter game going, the Raptors will need to adjust their defensive scheme, which is never a good idea mid-game.

Joel Embiid has been doing extra conditioning work with Patrick Beverley

During the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers added defensive-minded guard Patrick Beverley to their rotation. Beverley has a reputation for being a fierce competitor and solid perimeter defender. It would appear his locker-room leadership is also extending to Joel Embiid.

In a recent episode of the "Pat Bev Pod," the veteran guard revealed he had coaxed Embiid into some additional conditioning work after practice sessions.

"So we go do the 17s. So we get it done, everybody clapping. They were like amazed, like, 'D***, you really got Joel Embiid to do 17s.' So today after practice, 'Aye Jo, let's do some extra conditioning again.' 'Hey man, I'm not doing 17s.' I was like, 'We got to do it one more time Jo' He was like, 'Alright.' So, we knock him out again, another 17's. So shoutout to Joel Embiid, that shows you MVP.

Beverley continued.

"He doesn't have to do that. You know what I'm saying. But he's willing to help us for conditioning. Tyrese Maxey has the best Joel Embiid impressions. It's the funniest s**t in the world."

Throughout Embiid's career, one of the biggest criticisms has been his lack of conditioning and how it can affect his performance down the stretch. It would appear Beveley is appealing to Embiid's competitive nature in a bid to improve his team's star players' fitness, so he can shed that criticism throughout the current season.