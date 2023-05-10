Is Jordan Poole playing tonight against Lakers? Latest update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (10th May 2023)

Despite his recent struggles in the playoffs, Jordan Poole will be in the lineup for the Golden State Warriors. They face off against LeBron James and the LA Lakers Wednesday night with their season on the line.

When the Warriors won the NBA title last season, the play of Jordan Poole was a big factor. After spending some time in the G-League, the young guard burst on the scene as a high-level scoring guard. His electric play on offense gave Golden State another scoring punch when Steph Curry was off the floor.

Unfortunately for Poole, the 2023 postseason is not playing out the same way it did in 2022. He continues to put up subpar numbers and there is no telling when he might break out of this slump.

In a pivotal Game 4, Poole only saw the floor for ten minutes. He scored no points in that span, going 0-for-4 from the floor. As the cold spell goes on, Steve Kerr has had no choice but to tweak his rotation. Poole isn't a good defender, so when he isn't scoring the ball he becomes a liability on both ends.

The Golden State Warriors need Jordan Poole back in a big way

Moving forward, the Golden State Warriors are in dangerous territory. Sitting behind 3-1 in the series with the LA Lakers, there is little margin for error as they look to keep their title hopes alive.

With Game 5 being so critical, the defending champs need Jordan Poole to break out of this slump in a big way. His offense is needed if they are going to toe-to-toe with LeBron James in company.

Through 11 postseason games, Poole is averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He is also shooting 34.2% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Since he is not listed on the injury report, Poole should be a full go for Game 5. That being said, Steve Kerr might be forced to pull a similar stunt that he did last game. If he isn't able to knock down shots, it might mean another early exit.

