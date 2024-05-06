Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Looking at Wolves forward's status for Game 2 (May 6)

Minnesota Timberwolves standout big man Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as available for the upcoming Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets of the Western Conference’s semifinals on Monday.

Anthony Edwards' breakout performance is shining brightly this postseason. He's averaging 33.4 points per game during the playoffs, including consecutive 40-point games.

Edwards was dynamic in Game 1, scoring 43 points and grabbing seven rebounds, leading his team to a surprise victory over the defending champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Edwards clinched the game with a coast-to-coast layup. Despite battling foul trouble towards the end of the game, Karl-Anthony Towns managed 20 points.

The Timberwolves deployed Towns defensively against Jokic, enabling Gobert to serve as a help defender and join in on double-teams against Jokic. Although Gobert scored only six points, he contributed significantly with 13 rebounds and three blocks, along with several key defensive plays.

Expand Tweet

Mike Conley played his part as the experienced point guard, contributing 14 points and 10 assists. While rounding out the starting five, Jaden McDaniels didn't score but excelled as a perimeter defender, pulling down eight rebounds.

Naz Reid had a significant impact coming off the bench, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson were the only other bench players to see substantial minutes.

Minnesota ranks 17th in offensive efficiency and leads the league in defensive efficiency. They maintain the 22nd-fastest pace in the league.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Karl-Anthony Towns had been sidelined since March 12, following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Timberwolves said that he would be reevaluated after four weeks.

The team initially confirmed the injury, a torn meniscus in his left knee, on March 8, putting the 28-year-old sidelined for 18 games. He has missed 20 games this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats vs Denver Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns has appeared in 23 games against the Denver Nuggets, going 10-13.

He has averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists with 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks on 53.1% shooting, 39.8% from beyond the arc on 3.8 attempts and 85.7% from the free-throw line on 5.5 attempts.

Out of the four games the Wolves and the Nuggets have played each other in the regular season, Towns played just one, where he had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists with two steals and a turnover on 36.8% shooting, 25.0% from the 3-point line and going perfect from the free-throw line.