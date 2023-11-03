Is Kevin Durant playing against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Suns (November 4)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will hit the road for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 4. It will be the first of three road games for the team, which will also see it make a trip to Detroit and Chicago.

The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Tipoff time is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time and is available on NBA League Pass as well as NBC Sports Philadelphia and Arizona’s Family 3TV.

The Suns are coming off back-to-back losses at home at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. The most recent came Thursday, where they fell 132-121.

Kevin Durant, who had 28 points in the game, got added help with the return of fellow All-Star Devin Booker and his near-triple double output of 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, but it was not enough to beat the Spurs.

The Sixers are on a three-game winning streak after opening the season with a loss and are determined to successfully defend their home turf.

Kevin Durant is expected to play against Sixers but Bradley Beal questionable

Kevin Durant is expected to feature in the game against the Sixers, which bodes well for the Suns as the 13-time All-Star has been going great guns early in the season.

In five games so far, KD is averaging 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 block.

While Kevin Durant is seen as a go in their next game, offseason acquisition Bradley Beal is still expected to be out. Damion Lee is out indefinitely as well.

Beal was acquired from the Washington Wizards to form a big three with Durant and Booker. He was brought in exchange for veteran guard Chris Paul and other assets.

However, since playing one preseason game, he has not taken the floor again because of back problems, missing the first five games of the Suns in the brand-new NBA year.

There is no official word yet on his return, but word from the Phoenix camp is that his recovery is progressing.

Lee, meanwhile, underwent successful procedure to repair his right meniscus.

Phoenix Suns seek to recover footing in game against Philadelphia 76ers

After their second straight defeat Thursday and third in their first five games, the Suns are looking to turn things around in their game against the Sixers on Saturday.

The team is currently looking for ways to come up with an effective attack as it grapples with injuries to key personnel, particularly Beal, who has yet to play because of back problems.

During the postgame press conference after their game against the Spurs on Thursday, coach Frank Vogel said they remain optimistic and will continue to work on their game:

“It’s not easy losing in this league. It’s not fun. But you know it’s early in the season and we’ll keep building.”