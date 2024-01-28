Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on 2x NBA champion's status (Jan. 28)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns continue their East road trip and will face the Orlando Magic on Sunday. They will look to recover from their 131-133 loss, which ended their seven-game winning streak, to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Durant will be good to go for Sunday's game as he is not part of the official injury report. Fellow megastar Devin Booker will be available, while Bradley Beal is listed as questionable as he sustained a nasal fracture.

Despite losing to the Pacers, the Suns maintain a top-five push in the Western Conference. They (26-19) trail the fifth-seeded Sacramento Kings by just half a game (26-18). Phoenix has won seven of its last ten games. Meanwhile, Orlando (23-22) is eighth in the East.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

The two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant has appeared in 38 of the Phoenix Suns' 46 games.

He has sustained injuries to his foot, ankle and hamstring, but neither cost him significant time. He has missed eight games so far and averages 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 53.1%, 45.5% from 3-point.

When will Kevin Durant return?

Kevin Durant will be in Phoenix's lineup for Sunday's game vs. the Magic, as he is not dealing with an injury.

Since 2019, Durant has missed several games or even a complete season with the Brooklyn Nets due to injuries. However, he has been healthy this season, missing just a few games.

The NBA megastar will also participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star game. He joined LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic as a starter for the Western Conference team. He is ready for his 14th All-Star appearance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum will be starters for the Eastern Conference team.

How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic game?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic game tips off at 6:00 pm ET and will take place at Kia Center in Orlando.

International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, while local fans on Bally Sports Florida and Arizona's Family Sports.

The Suns and Magic will face each other for the second time this season. Phoenix defeated Orlando at home on January 1st (107-112).

