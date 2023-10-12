Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (12th October)

The Phoenix Suns are one of the most anticipated teams in the upcoming season and Kevin Durant is seen as the centerpiece of this new super team along with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns are about to face the Portland Trail Blazers for their third preseason game and questions arise if the "Slim Reaper" is going to suit up.

During their first game against the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant started the game together with his big three teammates, Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie. Logging in only 13 minutes, the Suns were able to surmount a huge lead over the young Pistons with "KD" tallying 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The following game against the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, Durant skipped the game and was rested by the coaches.

While there is no indication that Durant had an injury entering this next matchup with the Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers, he should be good to suit up. However, there is no certainty yet that Durant will play but it will most likely lean towards sitting for another game.

The Suns will have three more pre-season games – two against Portland and one against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their season begins on October 24, Tuesday against Durant's former team, the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant liked playing with Yuta Watanabe

As the Phoenix Suns surround their new big three with key pieces, Yuta Watanabe was a player that Kevin Durant wanted to put in the roster as both players were teammates during their time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant has high praises for the Japanese basketball player and he is glad to have him aboard the Suns for the upcoming season:

"I like being around Yuta. I love the journey of somebody who's a quiet guy but an extremely hard worker and he loves to play basketball. It's that simple with him. I've enjoyed seeing his growth in his routine every single day when we were in Brooklyn, so I wanted to continue that here in Phoenix," said Durant in a report from Sporting News.

Yuta Watanabe is in his sixth year in the NBA. He played for 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season and was able to average 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16 minutes of playing time.