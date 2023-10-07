Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (7th October)

Klay Thompson is expected to start against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 7. The contest against the Purple and Gold will be the Golden State Warriors preseason opener. The Lakers eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs last season, so expect some competitive undertones despite a tune-up game.

Thompson is entering his second season since returning from two injuries. Last season, the All-Star guard rediscovered his perimeter shooting, converting 41.2% of his deep-range shots while taking 10.6 threes per game. However, his defense did slip and will likely be a point of focus heading into the new season.

Furthermore, Thompson may be motivated to have a big season due to his expiring contract. The 33-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer unless he and the Warriors front office agree to terms on a contract extension.

Nevertheless, Thompson will be an integral piece of the Warriors puzzle, both against the Lakers and during the season and postseason. Having won four championships with Golden State, Thompson knows what it takes to win at an elite level, and that know-how is invaluable.

Steve Kerr envisions a new defensive role for Klay Thompson

When speaking to the media on October 2, Steve Kerr discussed his vision of utilizing Thompson as a forward in the coming season. Golden State is currently short on height throughout their roster. The two tallest players on the Warriors roster are Dario Saric and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis — both are 6-foot-10.

As such, Kerr believes Thompson's defensive upside and physicality could allow him to guard up multiple positions. He believes the Warriors' switching defense will have prepared Thompson for his potential new role on the defensive end.

“Klay, if we play that lineup that I talked about, which we’re intending on doing, as I said, barring injury,” Kerr said, “Klay would guard the four-man. He’s so physically strong. He’s so used to guarding post-up players after switches. So, we’re thinking Klay can guard as a four this year. We’ll put him in coverage where he has to defend pick-and-roll as a four. That would be a different job for him. We’re planning on doing some of that and seeing how he does.”

We will see Thompson guarding up at the power forward position on October 7, when the veteran sharpshooter will find himself guarding Rui Hachimura or Jared Vanderbilt. Will Thompson thrive in his new role?