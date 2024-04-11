Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on 5x All-Star's status (April 11)

The Golden State Warriors released their injury report. Klay Thompson is listed as questionable in the upcoming matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers for their fourth and final matchup of the season, with the Warriors leading 3-0.

Thompson's status will be re-evaluated after the morning shoot-around. It will ensure his participation won't re-aggravate his knee injury ahead of the crucial stretch of the play-in competition and the Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors season has been marked by fluctuations, prompting doubts about their qualification for the play-in tournament at one juncture. However, their recent surge paints a different picture. With an impressive 8-2 record in their last ten games, they're experiencing their most successful streak of the season.

They've also managed to cover the spread in six of those victories. This impressive stretch has largely occurred on the road, with the team only playing two of their last ten games at home.

As the season unfolded, the Warriors' offense demonstrated noticeable improvement. It boasts rankings within the top ten in several key categories. The team stands at 13th in field-goal percentage and fifth in 3-point shooting accuracy.

The Warriors have also ramped up their pace of play. However, their upcoming matchup against Portland poses a potential challenge. The Trail Blazers can defend against 3-point attempts, which could present an obstacle for the Warriors early in the game.

What happened to Klay Thomspon?

Klay Thompson's recent absence from the Golden State Warriors injury reports in the lead-up to the past four games went unnoticed. It was particularly because he delivered impressive performances.

He averaged 26.0 points and sank 5.0 3-pointers per game in 30.8 minutes during this period. He boasts a remarkable 56.3% shooting accuracy from the field. Hence, the sudden listing of a knee issue ahead of Thursday's game comes as a surprise. It raises questions about his availability and potential impact on the team's performance.

Thompson's knee tendinitis may not be a significant cause for concern. The Warriors are likely deliberating whether it's prudent to rest him for Thursday's game, considering it's the front end of a back-to-back set. Even if Thompson and Draymond Green (knee) opt to sit out on Thursday, the Warriors would play the 21-58 Trail Blazers as favorites.

However, Golden State will prioritize having all key players available for Friday's crucial game against the 47-32 Pelicans.