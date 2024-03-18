Is LeBron James playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on 20x All-Star's status (March 18)

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is tagged as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena.

His current status suggests uncertainty regarding his participation in the game. Nevertheless, recent trends indicate that he will get the clearance at game time, despite being labeled as probable or questionable.

The Lakers will rely heavily on their All-Star player as they strive to evade a third consecutive loss, which could potentially set them back in the standings. With teams intensifying their efforts to secure favorable playoff positions, each game holds significant importance in the final push toward postseason contention.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James re-aggravated his foot injury in a Pacific Division showdown vs the Sacramento Kings on March 6.

Consequently, the Lakers found themselves deprived of their All-Star presence during the crucial closing minutes of the game, ultimately succumbing to a 130-120 defeat. De'Aaron Fox showcased his scoring prowess with an impressive 44-point performance, while Domantas Sabonis contributed significantly with a solid double-double, tallying 16 points and an impressive 20 rebounds.

Even though LeBron James didn't display any overt signs of limping throughout the game, his foot injury continued to trouble him, causing discomfort. He missed the following nationally televised game against the Milwaukee Bucks for rest.

James has been contending with a left foot ailment for the past two months, necessitating ongoing care and treatment. Opting to skip the LA Lakers' initial game following the All-Star break, he prioritized his rehabilitation efforts, especially after a brief 14-minute appearance in the All-Star game.

Despite his absence in two subsequent games, LeBron has remained a regular feature on the injury report this season, having missed a total of nine games due to calf and ankle issues.

LeBron James stats vs Atlanta Hawks

The 39-year-old veteran has played the Hawks 63 times in his career, going 45-18 with a .714% win percentage.

He has averaged 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists with 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks on 51.7% shooting from the field, including 37.7% from the 3-point line and 73.9% from the free-throw line.

In the inaugural meetup of their season series this year, he notched a near triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists with a steal and a block on 7-of-17 shooting from the field at 41.2% and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc at 33.3%.