Is LeBron James playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 4x Finals MVP's status (April 6)

The LA Lakers will continue to feature superstar LeBron James on their injury report, tagged as questionable in the coming matchup against the Eastern Conference juggernaut Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at home.

The game will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Lakers bagging the first 121-115 on Nov. 25 and is included in the NBA's four game lineup.

The Lakers secured a 125-120 victory over the Washington Wizards, the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, during Wednesday's away game. Despite their subpar 28.6% shooting from beyond the arc and allowing the Wizards to shoot 42.9% from that range, the Lakers maintained their lead. However, Washington managed to outscore them 34-24 in the final period.

Wednesday's triumph marked the Lakers' third consecutive victory, propelling them to a winning streak. This win also marked their 44th victory of the season, as they've notably achieved a commendable 7-1 record in their last eight games.

What happened to LeBron James?

In a 130-120 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on March 6, LeBron James exited the game during the fourth quarter and proceeded to the locker room. Consequently, he sat out the following game against the Milwaukee Bucks, initially designated as questionable before ultimately being ruled out.

Despite LeBron not displaying any outward signs of limping during the game, his foot injury continued to cause him discomfort.

The 39-year-old has been grappling with a left foot problem for the last three months, necessitating ongoing care and treatment. He opted to skip the LA Lakers' inaugural game following the All-Star break to concentrate on his rehabilitation, particularly after logging just 14 minutes of play in the All-Star game.

Despite sitting out three games since then, LeBron has remained a consistent presence on the injury report and has been sidelined for a total of 10 games this season due to calf and ankle issues.

Notably, sitting out of the second and final matchup against the Bucks at the start of their East Coast trip on March 26, marked his latest absence.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated cross-conference showdown is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Viewers can catch the game locally on Spectrum Sports Net for home coverage and on WUAB CW 43 for away coverage.

The live streaming will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.