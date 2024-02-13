Is LeBron James playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on 4x champion's status (February 13)

LA Lakers forward LeBron James is back on the injury report and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was cleared from the report in his previous contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

James' questionable status indicates uncertainty regarding his participation tonight, with the decision on whether he will be cleared to play being made closer to game time.

In the Lakers' 139-122 statement win over the Pelicans, James was stellar, ending the night with a game-high 14 assists alongside 21 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block on efficient shooting, going 6 of 13, including 2 of 2 from the 3-point line.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 in their last five games with a +6.6 net rating, which is attributed to their improved offense with a 122.2 rating and a 115.7 defensive rating.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has reportedly been ailing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy since Jan. 4. He has been a regular name on the Lakers injury report while playing through them.

James has missed three games with this injury nagging him, the latest being against the Boston Celtics on the road on Feb. 1. He's played in four straight since.

He has contended numerous injury concerns, including issues with his ankle, knee, illness and calf, appearing in 48 of the Lakers' 54 matchups.

LeBron James stats vs. Detroit Pistons

LeBron James has played the Pistons 62 times in his career, as a player of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA Lakers with a 41-21 record. James also boasts a 15-6 record in the playoffs in his tenure with the Cavaliers.

He has averaged 24.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 47.4% shooting, including 31.2% from the 3-point line.

In the playoffs, LeBron James has averaged 26.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists, an improvement in all stat categories, which is common in his career as James performs better in the playoffs than in the regular season.

His availability will be crucial for the Lakers to extend their winning streak heading into the All-Star break.

Despite facing the league-worst Pistons (8-44), the Lakers, aiming to enhance their standings, cannot afford to lose games that are virtually guaranteed wins.

If James can effectively manage his minutes and enable the young core alongside Anthony Davis to shoulder the primary responsibilities, they should secure these critical victories.

