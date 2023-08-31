Is Luka Doncic playing today vs. Australia? - September 1st, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023

Luka Doncic and Slovenia swept their three games in the opening round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, winning Group F. But they face a tough task as they prepare to play against Australia in their second-round opener.

Questions have been surrounding Doncic's health and availability for the World Cup, as he has said that he is still dealing with an injury he sustained in March.

"It is an old injury, which caused me problems in March in the NBA, (but) we performed an MRI (and) everything is OK,” Doncic said on Aug. 14.

Ahead of Slovenia’s game against Australia, the Mavericks superstar said “a lot of stuff” remains to bother him injury-wise.

However, he has consistently affirmed that he can play despite not being fully healed and expressed his excitement for Friday’s game.

"They play tough; it will be a very difficult match," Doncic said.

Doncic is coming off a dominant 19-point, nine-assist, seven-rebound performance in a 92-77 victory against Cape Verde in the Slovenians’ first-round ender. But up next for his squad is a tough game against a “very good team,” Doncic said.

"They are a very good team, great players," Doncic said about Australia.

Luka Doncic to face Mavs teammates Josh Green, Dante Exum

Australia is headlined by NBA players Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Dyson Daniels, Matisse Thybulle, Jack White and Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks teammates Josh Green and Dante Exum.

Doncic said playing against Green, who averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 25.7 minutes per game in his third NBA season, will be “fun.”

“He's a great guy, great player, my teammate," he said.

He also had praises for Exum, who is a new addition to the Mavericks' roster.

"I've been watching him," Doncic said. "He was in EuroLeague recently in the last couple of years. I think he's a great player, a great defensive player, too. In Dallas, he's going to help us a lot"

The Boomers went 2-1 in group play.

Playing for Slovenia, Doncic last played against the tough-minded Boomers in August 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. The Slovenians lost by 14 points, 107-93.

But Doncic said Slovenia is ready to exact its revenge.

"We really didn’t play well in that game against Australia, but we are prepared for it, that's why we are here, to play such matches," he said.

Aside from Australia, the Slovenians will face Germany and Georgia in Group K of the second round.

