Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Mavericks 5x All-Star's status (March 9)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues to be featured on the team's injury report and was downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Mavericks are coming off a 114-108 gutsy win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, snapping their three-game losing woe. Dallas currently occupies the eighth position in the Western Conference standings. The top six teams will directly secure their spots in the opening round of the playoffs.

If he plays, Doncic could make history on Saturday. He matched an NBA milestone by becoming the second player to achieve five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, recording 35 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Heat. Russell Westbrook previously accomplished this feat in 2017.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic, despite a right ankle sprain, was deemed probable ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Miami Heat, ultimately contributing to the Mavericks' 114-108 win. Throughout the season, he has frequently played through ankle issues, relying on treatment for management.

The Mavericks' injury report lists Doncic as questionable due to a right elbow sprain.

After missing time with an ankle sprain, Luka made his return to the court but suffered a broken nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just a week later, in a matchup with the Washington Wizards, Doncic faced another setback with a facial injury caused by an elbow, prompting an immediate evaluation in the locker room.

Following an incident in the game against the Sixers on Sunday, Doncic was noticeably distressed as he got up from the floor. Despite this, he persevered and finished the game.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic stats vs. Detroit Pistons

Luka has played the Detroit Pistons seven times, going 6-1. He has averaged 35.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists on 52.3% shooting from the field, including 41.0% from the 3-point range and 67.4% from the charity stripe.

In his last game against the Pistons, he notched 53 points, eight rebounds and five assists with two steals and four turnovers on 70.8% shooting, going 17 of 24 from the field and 5 of 11 from the 3-point line.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons will be aired locally on Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.