Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Mavericks All-NBA guard's status (April 2)

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic is listed as available for the game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. This will be the third contest between both teams this season. Dallas is looking to sweep the Warriors, having won the first two.

The Dallas Mavericks have secured their seventh consecutive victory and have triumphed in 11 of their last 12 matchups. Their latest win came against the Houston Rockets, who were also on an 11-game winning streak.

Key contributors to Dallas' success include Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are supported by an offensive rating that ranks sixth in the NBA, with eighth in true shooting percentage and sixth in points per game.

The primary concern for this team lies in their defensive performance, as they currently rank 21st in defensive rating. However, it's worth noting that this number has shown a consistent improvement in their latest stretch.

Dallas faces challenges, particularly in interior defense, ranking 25th in rim defense and 22nd in defensive rebounding percentage.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been managing left Achilles soreness for the past four games but has been cleared to play at game time for each of those contests.

The arduous responsibility of spearheading the offense appears to have taken its toll on the Mavericks' superstar. This was evident when he sustained a hamstring injury during their second encounter with the Golden State Warriors amid a 109-99 victory on March 13.

The All-Star departed for the locker room during the fourth quarter, and it was later confirmed that he would not return to the court, marking the first night of the back-to-back set. Consequently, he also missed the next game against the OKC Thunder.

Throughout the season, Doncic has encountered a string of injuries. Initially sidelined due to an ankle sprain, his return was met with another setback when he broke his nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just a week later, during a cross-conference matchup against the Washington Wizards, Doncic faced yet another injury setback. He sustained a facial injury from an elbow, prompting immediate evaluation.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors?

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET.

TNT will broadcast the game nationwide, with NBC Sports Bay Area providing local coverage. Fans can also watch the game on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which provides access to NBA TV with a free week trial.