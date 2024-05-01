Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against LA Clippers? Looking at Mavericks superstar's status for Game 5 (May 1)

The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic as probable for their upcoming Western Conference Round 1 Game 5 against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Dallas heads back on the road after missing a significant opportunity in its last outing. Holding a 2-1 series lead and playing at home, the Mavericks failed to secure a second consecutive home win, allowing the Clippers to tie the series at 2-2.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas found itself in a predicament reminiscent of Game 1, trailing by 31 points before halftime and forced to mount a comeback. Although the Mavs managed to erase the deficit, they lacked the energy to close out the game successfully.

As it heads back on the road, Dallas faces a crucial opportunity. With momentum swinging in favor of Los Angeles, the Mavericks will need to tap into the same form that propelled them up the standings in the final six weeks of the season.

Expand Tweet

Dallas is also dealing with several injury concerns. All eyes are on Luka Doncic, who continues to play through a knee injury. Although he is probable for the game, it remains to be seen how effective he will be on the court.

Additionally, with Tim Hardaway Jr. listed as questionable, Dallas could potentially be missing two crucial scoring options, adding further pressure on its lineup.

The Mavericks have relied heavily on their offense throughout the season, and they'll need to lean into that strength in their upcoming game. Their prowess from beyond the arc has been a hallmark this year, and if they hope to secure a road win, prevailing in the 3-point battle will be crucial.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been battling persistent knee soreness, which recently altered his status from available to probable for the upcoming game against the Clippers. Earlier, the 25-year-old dealt with left Achilles soreness through four games in April and was sidelined twice due to an ankle injury.

Throughout the season, the demanding role of leading the Mavericks offense has taken a toll on Doncic. This was particularly evident when he sustained a hamstring injury during a challenging game against the Golden State Warriors on March 13, which the Mavericks won 109-99.

Doncic left the court in the fourth quarter and did not return, missing the subsequent matchup against the OKC Thunder. Doncic has faced several injuries this season, including a significant one on Feb. 5 when he broke his nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.