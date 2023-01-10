Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers? | January 10th, 2023 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Luka Doncic has been dealing with an ankle injury during the 2022-23 season and missed the last game for the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for them, the superstar guard may not be available against the LA Clippers as well.

Doncic has missed four games so far this season, which turned out to be devastating for the Mavs. Without their superstar, the Mavericks are 0-4, which is why they're hoping that Doncic returns soon.

Considering that the 6-foot-7 guard has been one of the top MVP candidates so far, many fans can't wait to have him back. While his status for the Jan. 10 contest is still unknown, he will likely miss it.

Luka Doncic may not play against LA Clippers

Doncic has played incredible basketball so far in the 2022-23 season. The 23-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 34.0 points per game and is the league's leading scorer.

The Mavericks superstar is also averaging 8.8 and 8.7 assists per game, which boosts his case for the MVP award. Thanks to his incredible performances, the Mavs are currently fourth in the Western Conference, 4.5 games behind the top spot.

Doncic has been one of the best players this season (Image via Getty Images)

The Mavericks are currently 23-18, yet their record when Luka plays is 23-14, which is incredible. They just can't win without the guard, which is why they may struggle on Tuesday night.

Doncic's current status for the match against the LA Clippers is questionable. Considering this is a late-night Western Conference matchup, the status of the Slovenian superstar may change later today.

Can Dallas Mavericks beat Clippers without Doncic?

The Mavericks haven't been able to win a single game without Luka Doncic this season, but that may change very soon. Despite their struggles without the superstar, the Mavs will face the Clippers, one of the weakest teams in the league at the moment.

While the Clippers have a 21-21 record, good enough for the sixth spot in the West, they have lost six games in a row. They are tied for the second-longest losing streak in the league with the Phoenix Suns.

Paul George will not play against the Dallas Mavericks (Image via Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard will most likely play against the Mavericks and will be the key to success for the Clippers. The forward scored 29 points on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks, but this wasn't enough to win the game.

The Clippers will be without Paul George, their best player, which will give the Mavericks a great opportunity to win without Luka Doncic for the first time.

