Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on 4x All-Star's status (Dec. 1)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. It appears that Doncic will be good to go, as he is not listed on the Mavs’ injury report.

Many were concerned about Doncic’s health after he sustained a left thumb sprain during Dallas’ 107-88 loss to the LA Clippers on Saturday. However, the four-time All-Star wasn’t listed on the Mavs’ injury report ahead of Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Doncic has played in all 17 of Dallas’ games this season. So, all indications point toward him continuing to play through his thumb injury. The superstar guard also played through a calf injury earlier this season, so he is used to playing through injuries.

Outside of Doncic, Mavs sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. (back) and rookie forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, big man Maxi Kleber (toe) is out.

As for Memphis, guards Marcus Smart (foot) and Luke Kennard (knee), as well as forwards Jake LaRavia (eye) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles), are listed as out. Meanwhile, big man Xavier Tillman (knee) is questionable.

In addition, Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant remains suspended, while center Steven Adams (knee) remains out for the season.

Friday’s matchup between the Mavs (11-6) and the Grizzlies (4-13) tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic coming off dominant performance against the Rockets

Despite playing through a left thumb sprain, Luka Doncic had one of his best performances of the season against Houston on Tuesday. He finished with a game-high 41 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three 3-pointers on 51.7% shooting.

Doncic’s elite performance left Mavs coach Jason Kidd feeling appreciative of the superstar guard.

“Sometimes we take him for granted, and we shouldn't,” Kidd said. “He's about winning, but it just so happens he's a walking triple-double.”

Through 17 games, Doncic is averaging 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.8 3-pointers per game on 48.9% shooting. He ranks third in the NBA in scoring.

Doncic will look to record his fourth straight game with at least 30 points on Friday against Memphis.

