Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on Mavericks guard's status (April 10)

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as available in Wednesday's eight-game lineup's marquee matchup against the Miami Heat, which marks their second and final encounter of the season, with the Mavericks aiming to extend their lead 2-0.

Luka Doncic continues to showcase remarkable performance this season, boasting an impressive scoring average of 33.9 points per game, a significant lead over his closest competitor, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who trails with 30.4 points per game in the NBA. Additionally, Doncic is on the verge of achieving a triple-double average, currently standing at 9.8 assists per game and 9.2 rebounds per game.

With Doncic's scoring prowess reaching new heights, he is poised to culminate the season with his highest scoring average while spearheading the Mavericks' charge into the playoffs and garnering MVP hype.

Notably, in the first set of the back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets, Doncic demonstrated his dominance with a stellar performance, tallying 39 points with 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Teaming up with Luka Doncic in the backcourt is the dynamic scorer Kyrie Irving, whose season average stands at 25.6 points per game. Irving's offensive prowess was particularly evident in the recent matchup against the Houston Rockets, where he exploded for 48 points. Irving has notched 25 or more points in four out of the previous five games, solidifying his impact on the court alongside Doncic.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic's persistent struggle with right knee soreness led to a downgrade in his status from doubtful to out for the matchup against the Warriors on Friday. Before this setback, the 25-year-old had dealt with left Achilles soreness in the previous four games. Despite these challenges, Doncic has shown resilience, consistently gaining clearance to play just before tipoff for each contest.

The demanding role of leading the Mavericks' offense appears to have taken a toll on the star player. This was evident when Doncic suffered a hamstring injury during their second faceoff with the Warriors, a hard-fought 109-99 win on Mar. 13. After leaving for the locker room during the fourth quarter, it was clear that the All-Star would not be returning to the court. Luka Doncic also missed the subsequent game against the OKC Thunder.

Throughout the season, he has encountered a series of injury setbacks. He broke his nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5. Just one week later, during a cross-conference showdown against the Washington Wizards, Doncic faced another injury hurdle, sustaining a facial injury from an elbow, necessitating immediate evaluation.