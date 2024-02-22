Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status (February 22)

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is listed as probable ahead of the marquee matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Following the All-Star break, the Mavericks will look to extend their impressive winning streak of six, spearheaded by their superstar, who is averaging 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists in this span.

His probable status for the game indicates he is more likely to play than miss the game. However, it doesn’t mean with certainty that he will and will remain a game-time decision until he is cleared to play.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been battling with injuries all season. Notably, against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 3 at home, Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo were fighting for a loose ball when Antetokounmpo inadvertently rolled on Doncic's ankle immediately, causing him to feel discomfort. He subsequently got it checked and then left the game in the first quarter.

While he did return to the game, Doncic continued to be on the injury report. However, during a practice scrimmage, he hurt himself on the nose when he bumped into Kyrie Irving's shoulder, causing him to break his nose.

The five-time All-Star was seen wearing a protective mask on his face to avoid any further damage. However, it's reported his game was severely affected, and he dropped wearing it altogether.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Luka has played the Phoenix Suns 18 times in his career, going 6-12. He has averaged 27.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, including career-highs in each stat, totaling 50 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals.

In the last two games this season against the Suns, he has averaged 42.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists on 52.9% shooting, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.

His availability will be key for the Mavericks to contend against the offensive talent the Suns possess. His scoring and playmaking are irreplaceable on the team. Additionally, Kyrie Irving's return from his thumb injury has helped him be more productive, as teams find it hard to double-team in their two-man action.

A high-scoring game is anticipated, provided both teams have blown out each other once. The Mavericks are in a strong position to take the season series lead against the Suns playing at home. It is especially more important with less than 30 games to play before they head into the postseason.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be aired nationwide on TNT.

Additionally, fans have the option to stream the game live on Fubo TV or through NBA League Pass, where a one-week trial is available, granting access to NBA TV.