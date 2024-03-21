Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Mavericks 5x All-Star's status (March 21)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is listed as available for the upcoming contest against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, with no mention of any injury on the team's report.

The Mavericks have recently strung together an impressive series of victories, casting doubt on their previously assumed position in the play-in tournament. Currently occupying the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, they find themselves in a position where they would need to compete in the opening game and possibly subsequent matches.

Following this matchup, the team faces a challenging road trip, featuring a return encounter with Utah and consecutive games against the Kings in a back-to-back slate.

Kyrie Irving's rise as an elite secondary scorer has significantly bolstered this team, and their proficiency from beyond the arc has been unmatched recently. Conversely, the Jazz are contending with injuries and may be without two of their top three scorers as they embark on their road trip.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The demanding responsibility of leading the Mavericks' offense appears to have taken its toll on the team's superstar, as evidenced by a hamstring injury suffered during the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic was forced to exit to the locker room during the fourth quarter, with subsequent confirmation from the team that he would not be returning to the court.

Despite his shortened time of 30 minutes, "Luka Magic" managed to contribute 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists. However, his shooting performance was somewhat hindered, as he went 7 of 18 from the field and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

During the course of the season, Luka Doncic has faced a string of unfortunate injuries. Initially sidelined due to an ankle sprain, his return was marred by another setback when he suffered a broken nose during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just a week later, in a matchup against the Washington Wizards, Doncic encountered yet another injury blow, sustaining a facial injury from an elbow, which necessitated immediate evaluation in the locker room.

In another matchup against the Sixers on March 3, Luka Doncic faced adversity following an on-court incident. Despite evident discomfort, he displayed remarkable resilience by finishing the game, albeit worsening his ankle injury in the process.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be aired locally on WFAA and UniMas 49 / KJZZ for home and away coverage, respectively.