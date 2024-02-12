Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on Dallas Mavericks superstar's status (February 12)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is listed as probable for the game against the Washington Wizards on Monday. He is on the injury report for a lingering broken nose issue.

Doncic's status could mean he is likely to play. However, his availability will be revealed after morning shootaround. He has played in the past five games despite being on the injury report in four of them.

The Mavericks, led by Doncic, have played extremely well ahead of Monday's matchup. They're on a four-game win streak, coming off an impressive 146-111 win over the third-ranked Western Conference team OKC Thunder.

Luka ended the night with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 9-of-14 shooting (64.3%), including 4-of-8 from the 3-point line (50.0%) in 31 minutes, sitting most of the fourth quarter due to the blowout nature of the game.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic had been ailing with a sprained ankle since Jan. 5 that kept him out of action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 5. His injury worsened and kept him out for three straight games from Jan. 11 to 15 until returning to action against the LA Lakers.

He re-aggravated his right ankle during a scramble for a loose ball against the Milwaukee Bucks when Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently rolled over his ankle. Shortly after, Doncic mentioned on JJ Redick's podcast that he collided with Kyrie Irving's shoulder, resulting in a broken nose.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Washington Wizards

Luka Doncic has played the Washington Wizards 10 times in his career, splitting those games 5-5.

The 5-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Some notable performances include 41 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal on 55.2% shooting on Jan. 24, 2023.

Another game where he notched a triple-double of 31 points, 12 rebounds and 20 assists on 52.2% shooting came on May 1, 2021.

Luka will be pivotal for the Mavericks as they aim to extend their winning streak on Monday. With the recent additions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to the lineup, increasing their playtime to enhance chemistry and synergy before the All-Star Weekend will be beneficial.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SW-DAL and MNMT for home and away coverage, with tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

